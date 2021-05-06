York will make his NHL debut Friday, including logging minutes on the power play, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports

York has quickly moved up the ranks after completing his collegiate season with the University of Michigan. With the Wolverines, the 20-year-old blueliner garnered 36 points in 54 career contests. Following the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign, York joined AHL Lehigh Valley and racked up five points in six games, earning him a promotion to the NHL. Selected by the Flyers with the 14th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, York could be in the mix for a regular spot in the 23-man roster next year and figures to be a decent mid-range fantasy option.