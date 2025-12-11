York (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus the Golden Knights on Thursday, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

York will be out of action for his third consecutive game due to his upper-body problem. The blueliner has gone 13 games without finding the back of the net, though he has registered five helpers and 14 shots over that stretch. With York continuing to miss out, Ty Murchison will remain on the third pairing heading into Thursday's tilt.