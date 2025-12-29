Grundstrom scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

Grundstrom tallied with 1:57 left in the third period to break up Philipp Grubauer's shutout bid. This was Grundstrom's third straight game with a goal, as the winger continues to make a noticeable impact from the fourth line. He's now at six goals, one assist, 18 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-6 rating over 12 appearances this season.