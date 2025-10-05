Philadelphia acquired Grundstrom and Artem Guryev from San Jose on Sunday in exchange for Ryan Ellis (back) and a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick.

Grundstrom registered three goals, six assists, 88 shots on net and 172 hits across 56 regular-season appearances with the Sharks in 2024-25. He will be in the mix for a bottom-six spot with the Flyers this campaign, but he could have trouble seeing regular playing time in the lineup.