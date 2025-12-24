Grundstrom scored an empty-net goal, added two PIM, logged two hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Grundstrom scored in consecutive contests for the first time this season. The 28-year-old has taken advantage of a chance to play on the fourth line and looks to be a lock for the Flyers' lineup for a while. He's up to five goals, one assist, 16 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-6 rating over 10 appearances, though that scoring pace won't last given his lofty 31.3 shooting percentage.