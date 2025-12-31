Grundstrom scored a goal, added two PIM and doled out three hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Grundstrom scored for the fourth game in a row. The 28-year-old's contributions have turned the Flyers' fourth line from a weakness into a strength, and he's also helped to spark Nikita Grebenkin's play. Grundstrom has seven goals, one assist, 19 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-6 rating over 12 appearances this season.