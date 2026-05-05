Grundstrom had an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and six hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2.

Grundstrom had been a scratch for the Flyers' first seven playoff games, but he made an impact in his return to a fourth-line role, stepping in for Garnet Hathaway. The 28-year-old Grundstrom had 13 points across 47 regular-season outings this season, as well as 139 hits, 56 shots on net and 19 PIM. In his postseason career prior to this year, he's earned five points over 17 appearances.