Grundstrom scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Grundstrom has earned a point in four of the last five games, accounting for all of his offense this season. He's added eight shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-4 rating over six appearances. Grundstrom's play stabilized the fourth line upon his entry to the lineup Dec. 9, and he could now get a look in a middle-six role for a bit. Fantasy managers don't need to jump to add him, but he could be a useful streaming source of hits while his offense is steady.