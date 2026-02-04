Grundstrom scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Grundstrom had been a healthy scratch for the previous two games, but he bumped Garnet Hathaway out of the lineup Tuesday. The 28-year-old Grundstrom has had some good stretches this season, but he has just two points, 12 shots and 43 hits over 13 outings since the start of January. Overall, the winger is at eight goals, two helpers, 31 shots on net, 79 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 26 contests.