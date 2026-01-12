Grundstrom (illness) was on the ice for morning skate ahead of Monday's game against the Lightning, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Grundstrom was absent from Sunday's practice session due to an illness, but he returned to the ice a day later and should be available for Monday's matchup. Across his last 16 appearances, Grundstrom has recorded seven goals, an assist, 48 hits, 10 blocked shots and eight PIM while averaging 13:14 of ice time.