Grundstrom was called up by the Flyers on Friday.

Grundstrom has three goals and six points in 11 appearances with AHL Lehigh Valley in 2025-26. He's a veteran of 292 regular-season NHL outings, with his latest work at the top level coming with San Jose last year. He had three goals, nine points and 24 PIM in 56 appearances with the Sharks in 2024-25. Grundstrom's promotion gives Philadelphia 13 healthy forwards on the roster. The Flyers also demoted goaltender Aleksei Kolosov on Friday.