Grundstrom scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Grundstrom has points in three straight games since he entered the lineup Tuesday. The 28-year-old has added four shots on net, nine hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over four appearances this season. He's provided a necessary spark for the Flyers' fourth line and looks to have a bit of runway to stay in the lineup over Nicolas Deslauriers.