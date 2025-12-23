Grundstrom scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Grundstrom's four goals this season have all come within the last eight games. He's at a total of five points, 15 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-5 rating through nine contests. The 28-year-old winger has been a boost for the Flyers' fourth line, and that should be enough for him to stay in the lineup regularly going forward.