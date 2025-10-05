Grundstrom was placed on waivers by the Flyers on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Grundstrom was traded to the Flyers from the Sharks earlier Sunday, but he'll be left off Philadelphia's Opening Night roster. He made 56 regular-season appearances for San Jose last year and recorded three goals, six assists, 172 hits, 24 PIM and 18 blocked shots while averaging 9:36 of ice time. It wouldn't be surprising to see Grundstrom called up to serve as additional depth if the Flyers deal with injuries at some point.