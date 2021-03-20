site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Flyers' Carsen Twarynski: Ascends to active roster
Twarynski was promoted to the active roster Saturday.
Twarynski is expected to fill a bottom-six role in Saturday's game versus the Islanders.
