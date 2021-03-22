Twarynski was promoted to the active roster Monday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Twarynski has played in each of the last two games. However, if Sean Couturier (hip) -- who is a game-time decision -- plays against the Islanders on Monday, Twarynski will be scratched. The 23-year-old has put up one point and 46 hits through 18 career NHL games.
