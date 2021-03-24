Twarynski was reassigned from the active roster to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
As a result, the 23-year-old didn't play against the Devils. Twarynski hasn't logged any AHL action and has taken the ice just three times for the Flyers in 2020-21, so expect the bouncing to and from the taxi squad to continue for the foreseeable future.
