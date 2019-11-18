Flyers' Carsen Twarynski: Heads to AHL
The Flyers assigned Twarynski to AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
The Flyers afforded Twarynski 14 NHL games, and the 21-year-old couldn't get much going with a goal and no assists. The 2016 third-round pick provided plenty of physical upside with 38 hits in that span, but his 43.1 Corsi For percentage is unimpressive. Twarynski will fine-tune his skills in the minors, while the Flyers will give Morgan Frost -- a first-round pick in 2017 -- a shot with the big club.
