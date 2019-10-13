Flyers' Carsen Twarynski: Joins goal-scorers club
Twarynski netted his first NHL goal and added two shots and five hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Tawrynski needed only three career games to find twine for the first time, beating Jacob Markstrom in the second period. The 21-year-old winger has nine hits and four shots on goal in three games. He'll look to continue adding offense when he plays in his hometown of Calgary on Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.