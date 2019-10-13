Twarynski netted his first NHL goal and added two shots and five hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Tawrynski needed only three career games to find twine for the first time, beating Jacob Markstrom in the second period. The 21-year-old winger has nine hits and four shots on goal in three games. He'll look to continue adding offense when he plays in his hometown of Calgary on Tuesday.