Flyers' Carsen Twarynski: Leads Flyers forwards in shots
Twarynski recorded three shots on goal in a 3-2 preseason overtime loss to the Islanders on Friday.
The 20-year-old has yet to play in a regular season NHL game, but he had a career year with WHL Kelowan, recording 43 goals and 70 points with 81 PIM. Keep an eye on this youngster in dynasty formats.
