Flyers' Carsen Twarynski: Plays first NHL game
Twarynski didn't score a point but registered a shot and two hits in his NHL debut against the Blackhawks on Friday.
That's the bad news, but Twarynski making the team out of training camp and receiving almost 12 minutes of ice time in his first game is still a big deal. He was also involved, contributing in the secondary categories during his debut. That's probably where Twarynski will be most valuable to owners this season. He had 10 goals and 24 points with 50 PIM in 69 AHL games last season.
