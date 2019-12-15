The Flyers recalled Twarynski from AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Due to an assortment of injuries to the Flyers' forward corps, Twarynski and Nicolas Aube-Kubel will ascend to the top level. Twarynski has struggled in the minors to the tune of just three points over 12 games this year. The 22-year-old could suit up Sunday against the Jets.