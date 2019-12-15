Play

The Flyers recalled Twarynski from AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Due to an assortment of injuries to the Flyers' forward corps, Twarynski and Nicolas Aube-Kubel will ascend to the top level. Twarynski has struggled in the minors to the tune of just three points over 12 games this year. The 22-year-old could suit up Sunday against the Jets.

