Twarynski was sent to AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
Twarynski has cracked the big club's lineup on four occasions this year, going scoreless over that span. The 23-year-old winger will likely continue to spend most of his time in the minors or on Philadelphia's taxi squad.
