Twarynski was promoted to the active roster Wednesday.
Twarynski is now eligible to play in Wednesday's road game versus the Sabres. The 23-year-old has spent most of the season on the taxi squad, and he's suited up in just three games, recording no points, six hits and a minus-2 rating.
