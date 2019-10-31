Philadelphia recalled Twarynski from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

The Flyers sent Mikhail Vorobyev to the minors and placed Scott Laughton (finger) on long-term injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Twarynski will fill the big club's 13th forward spot for the foreseeable future. The 21-year-old winger has potted one goal in six appearances with Philadelphia this season.