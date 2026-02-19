Bjarnason was loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Bjarnason was called up by the Flyers on Tuesday, but he'll head back to the minors a few days later, which should allow him to appear in the Phantoms' weekend series against Hershey. It's not yet clear whether Bjarnason will have more opportunities to practice with Philadelphia to close out the Olympic break, but he's unlikely to be on the Flyers' roster when they resume play.