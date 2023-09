Bjarnason signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Bjarnason posted a mark of 21-19-6 with a 3.08 GAA, a .900 save percentage and three shutouts over 47 games last season for WHL Brandon. The Flyers selected him with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Bjarnason is slated to return to the Wheat Kings for the 2023-24 campaign.