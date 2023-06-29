Bjarnason was selected 51st overall by the Flyers in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Bjarnason looks the part of a future NHL goaltender. That said, Philadelphia is relying entirely on future potential here, because Bjarnason hasn't shown much in his WHL career to date. Through 70 games over the course of two seasons with Brandon, Bjarnason is 29-29-6, to go along with a 3.35 GAA and .894 save percentage. Many young goaltenders struggle with consistency before putting it all together, so Bjarnason's mediocre numbers to date aren't a huge concern, but it's emphasizing the fact it's going to be many years before the Flyers see a potential return on their investment with this pick.