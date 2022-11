Hart stopped 23 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Hart allowed an early power-play goal to Noah Dobson in the first period but blanked the Islanders from there en route to his first win in his last eight starts. It was a solid bounce-back effort for Hart after he was pulled in the second period of Friday's 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old netminder improves to 7-5-4 with a .917 save percentage on the season.