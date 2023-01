Hart turned aside 29 of 35 shots in a 6-2 loss to Toronto on Sunday.

Hart was beaten three times on 12 shots in the second period alone. He dropped to 11-12-6 with a 2.97 GAA and .908 save percentage in 29 games this season. Hart did far better in his return from a concussion Thursday, stopping 21 of 23 shots in a 6-2 victory against Arizona.