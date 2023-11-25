Hart made 16 saves in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

The 25-year-old netminder barely had a chance to get settled into the game before New York had put two pucks behind him, with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider striking within the first two minutes of the game. Hart didn't get rattled and kept his team in it, but Igor Shesterkin shut down Philly's attempts to mount a comeback. Hart has lost two straight starts, but he has yet to put together a winning or losing streak of longer than two games this season, leaving him with a 6-5-0 record to go with a solid 2.53 GAA and .911 save percentage.