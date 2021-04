Hart will guard the road goal during Saturday's matchup with the Islanders, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart hasn't played since March 25 against the Rangers, but he's been working with Philadelphia's goaltending coach over the past week, and the Flyers are hoping the time off will pay dividends for the 22-year-old netminder. Hart will attempt to pick up his ninth win of the season in a rough road matchup with an Islanders club that's 14-1-2 at home this year.