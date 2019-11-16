Flyers' Carter Hart: Beaten by Senators
Hart yielded two goals on 19 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Senators.
Hart didn't face a lot of rubber in the contest, but he wasn't his sharpest either. Both goals came in the second period, and the Flyers were unable to bail out their netminder. Hart dropped to 6-4-2 with a 2.49 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Friday's loss was the 21-year-old's first defeat in regulation since Oct. 27, a span of seven starts.
