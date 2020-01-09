Hart stopped 26 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Hart gave up 15 goals over four games (three starts) during the Flyers' recent six-game road trip, but he got himself back on track at home with a win over the league-leading Capitals. The 21-year-old has won eight straight home games with just 11 goals against in those outings. Overall, he's 14-10-3 with a 2.58 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 30 appearances. While Hart has been great at home, the Flyers' next two opponents (Tampa Bay on Saturday, Boston on Monday) present tough challenges for the young goalie.