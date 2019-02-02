Hart made 40 saves Saturday in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Oilers.

Hart was recently named Rookie of the Month for January for going 6-2-1 with a 2.33 GAA and .931 save percentage in nine appearances. The kid is the first goalie to post a five-game winning streak prior to his 21st birthday since Carey Price did it in 2008. And Hart just keeps adding on. This was his sixth consecutive win.

