Flyers' Carter Hart: Best 20-yr-old tender since Price
Hart made 40 saves Saturday in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Oilers.
Hart was recently named Rookie-of-the-Month for January for going 6-2-1 with a 2.33 GAA and .931 save percentage in nine appearances. The kid is the first goalie to post a five-game winning streak prior to his 21st birthday since Carey Price did it in 2008. And Hart just keep adding on. This was his sixth-straight win.
