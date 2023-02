Hart turned aside 17 of 21 shots in a 6-2 loss to Vancouver on Saturday.

Hart surrendered two goals on only four shots in the second period. The Canucks' final two goals were scored on an empty net. He has a 16-17-9 record, 2.88 GAA and .910 save percentage in 42 games this season. Hart also struggled Thursday, saving just 15 of 19 shots over 31:26 of ice time in Philadelphia's 6-2 loss to Seattle.