Flyers' Carter Hart: Between pipes Monday
Hart will tend the twine for Monday's road matchup with the Hurricanes, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart will be making his fifth NHL appearance, having gone 2-2-0 with a .917 save percentage in his prior four outings. The highly-touted youngster will likely split time in the crease with Michal Neuvirth while Brian Elliott (lower body) is out of the lineup.
