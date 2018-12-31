Hart will tend the twine for Monday's road matchup with the Hurricanes, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart will be making his fifth NHL appearance, having gone 2-2-0 with a .917 save percentage in his prior four outings. The highly-touted youngster will likely split time in the crease with Michal Neuvirth while Brian Elliott (lower body) is out of the lineup.