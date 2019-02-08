Hart will guard the home goal Saturday against the Ducks, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.

After getting a night off Thursday, Hart will resume his duties as the top netminder for the Flyers and is in the midst of a seven-game winning streak between the pipes. The rookie netminder owns a 2.40 GAA and a .934 save percentage over that span and there's little reason to believe it will end Friday against a Ducks team that has lost six straight.