Flyers' Carter Hart: Between pipes Saturday
Hart will guard the home goal Saturday against the Ducks, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.
After getting a night off Thursday, Hart will resume his duties as the top netminder for the Flyers and is in the midst of a seven-game winning streak between the pipes. The rookie netminder owns a 2.40 GAA and a .934 save percentage over that span and there's little reason to believe it will end Friday against a Ducks team that has lost six straight.
