Hart will tend the twine at home versus the Flames on Saturday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Hart struggled in his previous three outings, as he posted a 3.88 GAA and .862 save percentage. The Flyers had turned the net over to Michal Neuvirth (undisclosed), yet with Neuvirth injured, the club has little choices but to go back to Hart. After Saturday's tilt, the youngster figures to split the netminding duties for the time being with recent addition Mike McKenna.