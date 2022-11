Hart will defend the road cage against the Rangers on Tuesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart has yet to suffer a regulation defeat this season, posting a 5-0-1 record in six starts to open the campaign. Still, the 24-year-old netminder did allow a combined seven goals on 89 shots in his previous two tilts. It won't be an easy matchup for the Alberta native, as the Rangers are recording 36.5 shots per game this year (fifth highest in the NHL).