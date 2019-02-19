Hart will start Tuesday's home game against the Lightning, Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post reports.

The 20-year-old phenom will try for his third win in as many starts when he takes on the league-leading Lightning. Hart has been phenomenal since the new year, racking up an 11-3-1 record to go along with a 2.46 GAA and .930 save percentage. Even though he faces the top scoring offense (233), it's hard not to roll with the hot hand in Hart.