Hart will tend the twine in Tuesday's home clash with the Sharks, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart continues to role, as he is 4-1-0 with a 2.02 GAA in his previous five appearances. The Alberta native should continue to see the bulk of the workload as the Flyers try to hold down a playoff spot, though Brian Elliott could see the occasional look.

