Flyers' Carter Hart: Between pipes versus San Jose
Hart will tend the twine in Tuesday's home clash with the Sharks, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart continues to role, as he is 4-1-0 with a 2.02 GAA in his previous five appearances. The Alberta native should continue to see the bulk of the workload as the Flyers try to hold down a playoff spot, though Brian Elliott could see the occasional look.
