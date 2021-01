Hart turned aside 31 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

For the second straight night to begin the season, Hart handled big shot volume without too much trouble while getting plenty of offensive support. The Flyers are looking dominant in the early going, which promises to lead the team's 22-year-old netminder to a win total among the league leaders. Hart should be back in action either Monday or Tuesday when Philly hosts Buffalo for a back-to-back.