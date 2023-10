Hart stopped all 25 shots he faced in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Canucks.

The Flyers dominated play in their home opener and spotted Hart a two-goal lead in the first period, and the 25-year-old goalie did the rest. He's started all three games for Philly to begin the season, going 2-1-0 with a .921 save percentage, and playing behind coach John Tortortella's tight-checking system could lead to career-best ratios for Hart in 2023-24.