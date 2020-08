Hart stopped all 29 shots he faced Tuesday during the Flyers' 2-0 win over the Canadiens in Game 4 of their first-round series.

While Carey Price was in the spotlight to begin the series, the 22-year-old Hart has stolen the older netminder's thunder with shutouts in back-to-back games to give Philadelphia a commanding 3-1 lead. Hart and the Flyers will look to finish the job and advance to the next round with a win in Wednesday's Game 5.