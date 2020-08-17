Hart turned in a 23-save shutout in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Canadiens in Game 3.

Hart made a first-period tally by Jakub Voracek hold up over the last 54:39 of the contest. It was a great bounce-back effort from Hart, who was pulled late in the second period of Friday's Game 2 after surrendering four goals on 26 shots. Hart has allowed one goal or less in his other four appearances excluding Friday, which has earned him a .949 save percentage. The 22-year-old will likely be back between the pipes for Tuesday's Game 4.