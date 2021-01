Hart made 33 saves in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Much of the play took place in the Flyers' end, but Hart was up to the task and his teammates capitalized on their limited opportunities to pull out the 3-1 win, even though New Jersey held a 34-17 edge in shots. This was a much-needed bounce-back effort for the 22-year-old goalie, who went winless with 14 goals allowed over his previous three starts.