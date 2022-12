Hart made 48 saves in a 2-1 win over the Devils on Thursday.

He was only beaten by Jack Hughes, who got the puck at the red line on a power play and skated past three Philly defenders before going shelf over Hart's right shoulder from below the right circle. The victory was Hart's first since Dec. 5 against the Avs. The wins are hard-fought for Hart, who backstops one of the league's more porous teams.