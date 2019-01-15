Flyers' Carter Hart: Buoyed by offense in win
Hart turned aside 34 of 38 shots in Monday's 7-4 win over the Wild.
Minnesota actually jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with two goals in less than a minute midway through the first period, but Hart was able to settle down and let the Philly offense go to work. The rookie netminder is now 4-5-1 with a 2.69 GAA and .913 save percentage though his first 10 NHL contests, but the Flyers seem willing to live with the 20-year-old's growing pains -- especially if it helps them #LoseForHughes.
